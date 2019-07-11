|
Laura Kopetsky
Indianapolis - The Kopetsky family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Laura Lynne Kopetsky, age 58, on July 4, 2019. Laura came into this world with a bang on February 23, 1961, to parents George F. and Patricia (Ziegler) Kopetsky, who were thoroughly surprised to have identical twin sister Linda arrive moments later. Laura was a beautiful child and grew to become an even lovelier young woman. She graduated from Mooresville High School in 1979. In 1980, she started her company, Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax, Inc. with a single truck and a load of determination. 39 years later, her company has evolved into one of the most well-known businesses on the southside of Indianapolis and one of the largest woman-owned dump truck companies in the state of Indiana.
The business of Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax, Inc. will carry on and will be led by her devoted daughter, Amie Martens, as well as her hard-working "dream team" of current employees. Laura dedicated a lifetime of hard work and persistence to her family, her company and all of those who she loved. She truly was one of a kind, with an outrageous sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Laura rocked her family with her birth and she has done so again to the city of Indianapolis with her passing.
She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her only daughter, Amie Martens (Justin); two granddaughters, Sydney and Avery; her mother, Patricia Ann (Ziegler) Kopetsky; twin sister, Linda Kopetsky; sister, Kathy Howard; brothers, George Kopetsky II (Teri), David Kopetsky (Julie) and Steve Kopetsky (Lisa); 19 beloved nieces and nephews; her best friend of 30 years, Kimi Wynkoop and countless others who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, George F. Kopetsky in 2010 and her Grandmother, Mary Ziegler in 2007.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13 from 12-6:00 PM and at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 3:30 PM, with additional visitation from 1:00pm until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to KIB (Keep Indianapolis Beautiful). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019