Laura May (Amstutz) Davis
Indianapolis - Laura May (Amstutz) Davis, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at University Heights Health and Living Community in Indianapolis.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.