Laura May (Amstutz) Davis
Laura May (Amstutz) Davis

Indianapolis - Laura May (Amstutz) Davis, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at University Heights Health and Living Community in Indianapolis.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
