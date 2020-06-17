Laura May (Amstutz) Davis



Indianapolis - Laura May (Amstutz) Davis, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at University Heights Health and Living Community in Indianapolis.



Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery.









