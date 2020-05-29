Laura McGrawIndianapolis - Laura Nadyne McGraw, age 82, of Indianapolis, IN, entered this life on December 26, 1937, in Mercedes, TX. She was the loving daughter of the late L. Franklin Smith and Laura Elizabeth Lukins Smith. She lived many years in Lebanon, IN, and more recently resided in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Butler University and later IUPUI where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education. She taught at Central Elementary School in Lebanon, IN, from 1977-1987. She then taught for several years at McClellan Elementary School in Indianapolis, IN, from 1987-1993. On May 22, 1987, she was united in marriage to Bobby J. McGraw whom she loved and adored. They shared many happy years together traveling and spending time with family. The past several years she was dedicated to caring for her husband. They attended Ben Davis Christian Church for many years. More recently, she attended Traders Point Christian Church. Her greatest accomplishment and joy were her children and grandchildren. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived life to its fullest by helping others with a kind word, smile, acts of kindness, and encouragement. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, reading, and playing board games and cards with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Laura went home to be with Jesus on May 24, 2020, at 2:35 am in her home surrounded by her family.A Loving FamilyLaura will be missed by her loving and devoted husband of 33 years, Bobby J. McGraw of Indianapolis, IN; her daughters, Cheri Meares and her husband, Joe, of Indianapolis, IN; Jodi Merryman and her husband, Scotty, of Fishers, IN; Lauri Garl (Jason Wilkinson) of Greencastle, IN; and her son Rick Hootman and his wife, Stephanie, of Indianapolis, IN; along with her step-children, Barbara Keller and her late husband, Bob, of Chesapeake, VA; Michelle Shireman and her husband, Gary, of Indianapolis, IN; and Pat McGraw and his wife, Suzanne, of Speedway, IN. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: McKenzie Newbill (Phillip), Hali Waltz (Ethan), Ashton Meares, Zachary Hootman, Mandi Garl, Kendall Meares (Michael Nasser), and Peyton Meares; and 11 step-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 11am-1pm for visitation at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN 46143. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1pm, also at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service at West Newton Cemetery.