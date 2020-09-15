1/1
Laura Rogers
1928 - 2020
Laura Rogers

Indianapolis - Laura Loraine Hutslar Rogers, 92, of Indianapolis, died on September 13, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1928, in Milltown, Indiana, to the Late Everett C. and Vada Walton Hutslar. Loraine was a graduate of Milltown High School and a 1966 graduate of the School of Nursing at Indiana Central College, currently the University of Indianapolis. She was a member of Speedway United Methodist Church; the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, Louisville Kentucky Chapter; and the Daughters of the American Revolution, New Albany, Indiana Chapter. Loraine had a lifetime interest in music and the arts, serving as a Docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and as a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Choir.

Loraine is survived by three daughters: Barbara (Bruce) Bates of Greenfield, Indiana, Judith (Richard) Roberts of Madison, Indiana, and Patricia (Brendan) Martin of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren: Robert, James, and Christian Bates; Andrew and Jonathan Roberts; and Laura (Michael) Lockart; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters: Betty (Don) Hibma of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Janice (Estel) Pierson of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howard E. Rogers, whom she married on December 20, 1947 at the Milltown Methodist Church, her twin sister Elaine (Larry) Curry, and her sister, Jean Hutslar.

The funeral at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East will be private, as well as the burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Ruth Lily Yellow Rose Hospice Unit at Methodist Hospital: 1701 N. Senate Blvd., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202, or to the American Heart Association: 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, Illinois, 60606






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
