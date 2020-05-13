Laura Thomas
Brownsburg - Laura Mae Thomas
89, Brownsburg, passed away on May 13, 2020. Laura was born on February 9, 1931. She was a member of Traders Point Christian Church where she volunteered. She also volunteered at the Indianapolis Children's Museum and the Pan Am Games. She was an avid Colts and Pacers fan. Laura retired from GM Allison as an executive secretary after 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas; parents Edgar and Ruth Good; siblings Doris Downing, Edgar Good Jr., Richard Good, Leon Good, Wayne Good, and Joe Good. Survivors include her daughters Cheryl (Marty) McGinley, Sharon (Steve) Maple; step daughters Candace Hess, Dr. Debra (Dr. George Shaefer) Weible, Lisa (Ray) Brown; brother Max Good; sisters Delores Marvel, Maxine Teter; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 am to11 am Sat. May 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Adhering to the new social distancing guidelines and restrictions, we will allow 25 people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Brownsburg - Laura Mae Thomas
89, Brownsburg, passed away on May 13, 2020. Laura was born on February 9, 1931. She was a member of Traders Point Christian Church where she volunteered. She also volunteered at the Indianapolis Children's Museum and the Pan Am Games. She was an avid Colts and Pacers fan. Laura retired from GM Allison as an executive secretary after 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas; parents Edgar and Ruth Good; siblings Doris Downing, Edgar Good Jr., Richard Good, Leon Good, Wayne Good, and Joe Good. Survivors include her daughters Cheryl (Marty) McGinley, Sharon (Steve) Maple; step daughters Candace Hess, Dr. Debra (Dr. George Shaefer) Weible, Lisa (Ray) Brown; brother Max Good; sisters Delores Marvel, Maxine Teter; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 am to11 am Sat. May 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Adhering to the new social distancing guidelines and restrictions, we will allow 25 people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020.