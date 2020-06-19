Laura Work



Indianapolis - Laura Cristell "Cris" (Bertram) Work, 90, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020 in Avon, Indiana. She was born October 22, 1929 to Stirley and Eula Bertram in Monticello, Ky. She is the 8th of 12 children and the last of her siblings. She began her journey in education in a one room schoolhouse in Cooper, Ky. She became a teacher in 1947 after 8 weeks of college training and taught one room school for 8 years. She acquired her B.S. Degree from Eastern Kentucky State University and her M.S. Degree from Butler University in Indianapolis. She married Eugene Edward Work on June 10, 1955. She was involved with many organizations through the years including, "In His Eyes" reading club at Chapel Rock Church, quilt club, and Speedway Classroom Teachers Assoc. She retired from teaching in June of 1995 having taught for 48 years. She is remembered for her energy, love of children and friendly involvement in the community. She is survived by her son, Terry Work. Her service was at Hicks- Vaugh Funeral Home in Monticello, Ky with burial at Elks Springs Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Rock Christian Church on Saturday, June 27,2020 with visitation from 1pm to 2pm and service at 2. She will be missed by her family, countless friends and all those lives she touched in her profession.









