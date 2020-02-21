|
|
Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton
Indianapolis - Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton, 88, Indianapolis, entered her Heavenly Home on February 24, 2020. As the wife of Rev. Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr., for 51 years, she was the First Lady of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation with be Sunday, February 23, from 3-7p.m. with a Musical Tribute from 5-7p.m. and Monday, February 24 from 10-11a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. all at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Eugene Street and entombment at Crown Hill.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Rev. Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr.; children, Allyne Girton-Garrett, Melvin B. Girton, Jr., Walter M. E. Girton, David B. Girton, Sr., Kathy Girton-Pryor (Michael) and DeVon A. M. Girton; 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, other relatives and her Christ Missionary family.
The family asks that all monetary contributions be directed to The Girton Family Fund, 1200 S. Madison, Suite LL60, Indianapolis, IN 46225.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020