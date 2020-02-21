Resources
More Obituaries for Lauradella Girton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton Obituary
Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton

Indianapolis - Lauradella Francis (Cummings) Girton, 88, Indianapolis, entered her Heavenly Home on February 24, 2020. As the wife of Rev. Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr., for 51 years, she was the First Lady of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation with be Sunday, February 23, from 3-7p.m. with a Musical Tribute from 5-7p.m. and Monday, February 24 from 10-11a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. all at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Eugene Street and entombment at Crown Hill.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Rev. Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr.; children, Allyne Girton-Garrett, Melvin B. Girton, Jr., Walter M. E. Girton, David B. Girton, Sr., Kathy Girton-Pryor (Michael) and DeVon A. M. Girton; 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, other relatives and her Christ Missionary family.

The family asks that all monetary contributions be directed to The Girton Family Fund, 1200 S. Madison, Suite LL60, Indianapolis, IN 46225.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauradella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -