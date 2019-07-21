|
Laurel "Buck" Glenn
Indianapolis - Laurel "Buck" Glenn of Indianapolis, Indiana peacefully passed away on July 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222, with a Masonic service being held at 7:00 p.m.
A service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 377 N. Warman Ave, Indianapolis Indiana 46222. Buck will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery.
For the full Obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019