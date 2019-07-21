Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park
425 N. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park
425 N. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
377 N. Warman Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel "Buck" Glenn


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurel "Buck" Glenn Obituary
Laurel "Buck" Glenn

Indianapolis - Laurel "Buck" Glenn of Indianapolis, Indiana peacefully passed away on July 12, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222, with a Masonic service being held at 7:00 p.m.

A service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 377 N. Warman Ave, Indianapolis Indiana 46222. Buck will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery.

For the full Obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
Download Now