|
|
Laurella "Lolly" Heath Rieck
Indianapolis - Laurella "Lolly" Heath Rieck, age 100, Indianapolis passed away April 11, 2019.
She was born in Keokee, Virginia December 31, 1918 to the late Elmer and Pearl Cox Heath and attended Broad Ripple High School. She then married John W. Rieck in 1941 and they shared 77 wonderful years together. He survives. Lolly was a homemaker with a fond love for cooking, sewing, reading and an amazing memory until her passing.
She was a a devout Christian and enjoyed her Bible study as well as being a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ. She preceded in death by son Lowell W. and two daughters Lois Jean Rieck and Jacqueline "Jackie" Rieck; siblings, Robert Heath, Evelyn Haynes, Virginia Trimble, Elmer Heath, sisters, Blanch Garrison and Grace Robbins. A special thanks to Julie her caregiver and dear friend Melissa.
Visitation will be from 2-5:00 PM Sunday, April 14 at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave. The Rev. Don Crismon will conduct the service at 11:30 AM Monday, April 15 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bell Choir at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St., Indianapolis, IN 46227. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 13, 2019