Indianapolis - Lauren Lavern Ingram, 54, passed away April 15, 2020. Services are private, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Monday May 5 from 6pm-7pm at Stuart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.









