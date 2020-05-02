Lauren Lavern Ingram
Indianapolis - Lauren Lavern Ingram, 54, passed away April 15, 2020. Services are private, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Monday May 5 from 6pm-7pm at Stuart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.