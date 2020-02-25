|
Lauren Sue Hunt
Carmel - Lauren Sue Hunt, age 60, Carmel, Indiana passed away Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of Robert and the late Paula Lewis (Paulsen). She married the love of her life, Dave on June 9, 1979 and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together in Key West. They have two beautiful children, Stefanie Sanders and Chad (Erin) Hunt. They are blessed with four grandchildren, Noah (14), Ethan (11), Vaughn (7) and Eva (4). Also surviving are her Step-mother, Sandy Lewis and her brother, Rob (Vickie) Lewis.
Lauren was a beautiful person inside and out who thrived the most when she was spending time with family and friends. Her sprit was kind and sweet and gentle and joyfully filled every room she entered. Her warm, welcoming smile, her sincere embraces, and her willingness to put others before herself made every friend and family member feel not only cared for and important, but also genuinely loved.
She held multiple positions within the Mortgage World over the past 30+ years, her latest position was Vice President of Risk Management at Fairway Independent Mortgage. The Mortgage Industry lost one of their true stars.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for Friday, February 28th at 1:00pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Boulevard W. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228. The family will receive friends and family prior from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Please bring your favorite Lauren story to share and join us immediately after for dinner in the Jazz Hall.
To honor Lauren's bright and cheerful personality, colorful attire is a wish of our family!
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020