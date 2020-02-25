Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren Sue Hunt


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren Sue Hunt Obituary
Lauren Sue Hunt

Carmel - Lauren Sue Hunt, age 60, Carmel, Indiana passed away Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of Robert and the late Paula Lewis (Paulsen). She married the love of her life, Dave on June 9, 1979 and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together in Key West. They have two beautiful children, Stefanie Sanders and Chad (Erin) Hunt. They are blessed with four grandchildren, Noah (14), Ethan (11), Vaughn (7) and Eva (4). Also surviving are her Step-mother, Sandy Lewis and her brother, Rob (Vickie) Lewis.

Lauren was a beautiful person inside and out who thrived the most when she was spending time with family and friends. Her sprit was kind and sweet and gentle and joyfully filled every room she entered. Her warm, welcoming smile, her sincere embraces, and her willingness to put others before herself made every friend and family member feel not only cared for and important, but also genuinely loved.

She held multiple positions within the Mortgage World over the past 30+ years, her latest position was Vice President of Risk Management at Fairway Independent Mortgage. The Mortgage Industry lost one of their true stars.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for Friday, February 28th at 1:00pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Boulevard W. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228. The family will receive friends and family prior from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Please bring your favorite Lauren story to share and join us immediately after for dinner in the Jazz Hall.

To honor Lauren's bright and cheerful personality, colorful attire is a wish of our family!
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -