Laurence Dean Jabaai
McCordsville - Laurence Dean Jabaai, 80, McCordsville, went home to be with his Lord July 20, 2020. He was born in Prairie City, Iowa to David and Gertrude Jabaai.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loretta, daughter, Leslie Jabaai, and sister, Beverly Kool.
Survivors include his daughters, Lori (George) Kirtley, Lisa (Brian) Reimlinger, grandchildren, Austin (Deana) Kirtley, Jordyn Kirtley, Jackson Kirtley, Lindsey (Brendan) Fahy, David Reimlinger, Courtney Reimlinger, great-grandchildren, Graham and Kora Kirtley, and Kallum Papp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geist Christian Church-Mud Creek, 8550 Mud Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis.
.