Laurence "Larry" Hayes, III
Monrovia - Laurence "Larry" Hayes, III, 70, of Monrovia, passed away September 6, 2020, at home. Larry was born September 18, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Laurence R. Jr. and June (Cook) Hayes. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Claudia Couse on October 25, 1970. Larry was a member of Eastview Christian Church. He was a hardworking man, who always provided for his family. Larry owned and operated Living Waters Company. He enjoyed the outdoors, going to the symphony, spending time with friends, but most of all being with his family. Larry was well known as a sincere and generous man. He is going to be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Laurence R. Hayes, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of almost 50 years, Claudia Hayes; mother, June Hayes; children, Laurence R (Stacey) Hayes IV of Monrovia, Paul Hayes of Camby, and Megin (R.J.) Morgan of Carmel; sisters, Teresa (John) Jacobs of Mississippi and Janeen (Jack) Burrows; grandchildren; Lyndia, Lauren, Emma, Annabelle; step grandchildren, Jayden and Devon. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeler Mission: 205 East New York Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204; and Stability First of Martinsville: P.O. Box 1452, Martinsville, Indiana 46151. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
