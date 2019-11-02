|
Laurence Johnson
Indianapolis - Laurence Gladding Johnson passed away in his home in Indianapolis due to complications from long-standing health issues. He was married to Mary Jane Casey Johnson, who preceded him in death in 1996. They had no children.
Larry was the oldest child of Nelson and Mary Scott Johnson. He is survived by his sister Molly Barbee and brother Jefferson Johnson, as well as three nephews and one niece.
He graduated from The Orchard School in Indianapolis IN for his elementary education, North Central High School also in Indianapolis, Taft Preparatory School in Watertown CT, and Princeton University in Princeton NJ. He was proud of his active duty and reserve service in the United States Marine Corps.
He had an interesting and varied career, including as a roughneck in oil drilling, smokestack steeplejack, and long-haul truck driver. He also worked in commercial real estate for a period.
A good athlete in his younger years, Larry had special interests in basketball, golf, and running. He enjoyed watching all sports and was a fount of information and statistics. In later years, after Mary Jane passed, he enjoyed traveling by automobile in the continental United States.
Larry was a thoughtful and compassionate person who cared about those less fortunate and was generous with his time and money assisting individuals with whom he came in contact. He was also a man of God, firmly devoted to Jesus Christ.
Burial will be a private family service at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Orchard School in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019