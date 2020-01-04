|
|
Laurence Joseph Mallah
Indianapolis - 64, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lena Cohen Mallah. He is survived by three sisters, Gina Berger (Jay), Deborah Mallah, and Gloria Mallah (Lynn Smith); daughters Amanda Hawkins, Lesley Mallah (Nolan Wingler), and Jessica Mallah (Brock Dierks); widow Brenda Mallah, and three grandsons Jackson Dierks, Lincoln Dierks, and Joseph Wingler. He loved each of them dearly.
Laurence historically made a living in real estate and sales. He made a life by entertaining family and friends with his own brand of humor, love, and unconditional acceptance. he was an exceptional cook, host, a creative experience planner, and gift giver. He loved generously and laughed genuinely. He will be missed and mourned by many.
A gravesite celebration of life will be held at 10am on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Etz Chaim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Etz Chaim Congregation. Shiva will be observed at Gina and Jay Berger's residence Sunday immediately following services and Sunday-Tuesday 5pm-8pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020