Lauretta Robinson
Plainfield - Lauretta K. Robinson, 74, of Plainfield, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1945 in Plainfield to the late Edgar and Cassie Swarn. Lauretta was known as the milk lady at Central Elementary School in Plainfield. She belonged to the Red Hat Society. Lauretta was a member of the Bethel AME Church in Plainfield. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino in her free time. Lauretta loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Robinson; brother, Harry Swarn and her twin sister, Willetta Swarn. Visitation will be in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm (noon). Funeral services and burial will be private. Survivors include her daughters, Cassie Robinson and Lori Harris; brother, Richard Swarn; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.