Laurie Cleveland
Indianapolis - Laurie Ann Cleveland, 58, of Indianapolis passed away Friday at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis.
Laurie was born in Columbus September 25, 1962, the daughter of Ron and Carol Ballard Davidson. She married Alan B. Cleveland in Indianapolis April 1989.
She was a pharmacy technician at Meijer Pharmacy and enjoyed knitting.
Survivors include her husband, Alan of Indianapolis; children Tyler and Hannah Cleveland of Indianapolis; sister, Crystal Davidson of Franklin; several cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hathaway~Myers Chapel 1022 Pearl St. Columbus, IN with Al White officiating. Inurnment will be in Garland Brook Cemetery at a later date. In keeping with CDC and Indiana guidelines, social distancing must be followed and masks are required. You may also be asked to wait outside due to the social distanced capacity of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hathaway-myers.com
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Hathaway~Myers Chapel on Pearl Street is assisting the Cleveland Family.