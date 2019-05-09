|
|
Laurie Pushor
Mooresville - Laurie Pushor, of Mooresville, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6th, 2019. She passed from this earth at 63 years young.
Laurie was born February 20th, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Charles "Mac" and Irma Jean Payton. She grew up in Indianapolis and attended Little Flower Catholic School and was a graduate of Scecina High School. Laurie moved to Columbus, Indiana where she spent many years raising her family. She worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years at Anthem, SIHO and CMCS.
Laurie had a love for people and a heart for serving others. She influenced many people in her time here on Earth. She was known as "Momma P" to many and it brought her great joy to make others feel loved. She enjoyed being in the outdoors and was passionate about horses, dogs, all things Native American, hard candy, cooking the best food and most importantly her family. She poured her heart and soul into her family and stood by them faithfully. She spent many days at her family owned home on Lake Shafer where an abundance of happy memories were made. Laurie loved to bring people together around the dinner table. She enjoyed making memories by cooking for and with others. She had many friends that were like family to her as well. This was part of her beautiful soul that extended grace and love to so many. Time spent with her grandchildren brought her incredible joy as well. She will be greatly missed by all! Laurie loved Jesus and attended Indian Creek Christian Church (The Creek).
She is survived by her son's Jeremy (Stephanie) Pushor and Ross (Samantha) Pushor; her six grandchildren Sophia, Porter, Charlie, Lucy, Braxton and Lain; her sisters Nancy (Gene) Simanek, Diane (Mark) Mills, Janet (Ken) Newman; brother Mark Payton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother Dale Payton.
A Celebration of Laurie's Life is planned to be held at her home in Mooresville, IN on May 18th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Laurie's name to the or St. Francis Hospice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019