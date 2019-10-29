|
LaVerne (Verne) Dwaine Boeck passed to his heavenly home on October 24, 2019. He was born May 16, 1930 in a farm home near Johnson, Nebraska to Otto Bernhard and Alma Marie Stutheit Boeck. He attended rural elementary schools in southeast Nebraska and graduated from Auburn High School as Valedictorian of his 51-member class. He attended the University of Nebraska and Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa before being inducted into military service during the Korean War. He received basic training in Anti-Aircraft Artillery at Fort Bliss, Texas and graduated from Officer Candidate School. The remainder of his military service was completed at Camp Atterbury, IN. While there he met and married Fredia Jarrett. He received BS and MS degrees from Butler University and joined the Natural Products Research Division of Eli Lilly as a Microbiologist in August 1958 and remained at Lilly until his retirement at the end of 1993. During his years at Lilly he played a prominent role in the discover and early development of numerous antibiotics and similar microbial products, which resulted in the accumulation of 14 patents. Verne was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church and served as Congregation President, Secretary, Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday School teacher at Faith Lutheran Church then on the west side of Indianapolis. He and Fredia later transferred to Messiah Lutheran Church in Brownsburg where he also served in many capacities, including 12 years with the Food Pantry and eight years as Treasurer. He was an active member of the Society for Industrial Microbiology, an international organization, for over 30 years as President, Treasurer, and Chair of many society committees, and received the Society's Charles Porter Award for service to the Society. He was also active for over 30 years in the Boy Scouts of America, serving in his local Troop, the District and the Crossroads of America Council. He received the Crossroads of America Council's Silver Beaver Award and the Lutheran Lamb Award, granted for service to youth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Shirley Ann Clobes; his beloved wife of 64 years, Fredia; and their son Craig. He is survived by is daughter Deborah (Kirby) Fry, Indianapolis; sons Kirk, Curlew, Washington; Bruce (Teri), Austin, Texas; Eric (Amber) North Salem; Gregg, Zionsville; eight grand-children; three great-grandchildren; sister Darleen (Richard) Teten of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 South Green Street, Brownsburg, from 10AM to 1130AM on Friday November 1, followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Boys and Girls Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 or the Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019