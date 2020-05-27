LaVerne Weller Bland
1919 - 2020
LaVerne Weller Bland

Indianapolis - LaVerne Weller Bland passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 101. LaVerne was born in Dale, IN on August 4, 1919 to parents, Elmer and Ina (Kemp) Weller. LaVerne earned her nursing degree from the Methodist School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse with Methodist Hospital, retiring in 1980.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bland and is survived by her son, David Bland.

Burial will be private in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
