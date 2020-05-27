LaVerne Weller BlandIndianapolis - LaVerne Weller Bland passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 101. LaVerne was born in Dale, IN on August 4, 1919 to parents, Elmer and Ina (Kemp) Weller. LaVerne earned her nursing degree from the Methodist School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse with Methodist Hospital, retiring in 1980.LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bland and is survived by her son, David Bland.Burial will be private in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.