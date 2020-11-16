1/1
Lavon Loftus (Bonnie) Baker
1929 - 2020
Lavon (Bonnie) Loftus Baker

Went to be with her Lord on November 15, 2020. Lavon, was born on November 25, 1929, and was one of 10 children born to and raised by George and Ina (Gary) Loftus. She married Carl Baker on November 25, 1948. Together they raised 5 children, all whom survive them, George (Malinda) Baker, Pamela (Terry) Burkhardt, Carla (David) Littlejohn, Darlene (George) Spaulding and Kenneth (Kandy) Baker. Lavon is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren as well as her brother James Loftus, and sisters Wanda Nell and Cathryn Farley. Lavon is preceded in death by her husband Carl, brothers; William and Kenneth Loftus, and sisters; Rosemary Bryant, Lola Tuttle, Ruth Holt and Mary Hashbarger. She worked in Decatur Township School System for 25 years, but will be better remembered by her family for her constant concerns for others, her joy in others' success, unconditional support for her family and Saturday night cheeseburgers. Viewing will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:30am with services for immediate family at 1:30pm. Immediately following services, family will proceed to gravesite for committal service at 2:15pm at Crown Hill Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Carl of 65 years. Flowers are welcome and donations can be made to the charity of choice.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
01:30 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
NOV
19
Committal
02:15 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
