Lawrence Brian "Coach" Willen
Indianapolis - Indianapolis, IN. Lawrence Brian "Coach" Willen, age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Larry attended St. Meinrad Archabbey, then graduated Lawrenceburg High School in 1953. He received his BS from Hanover College in 1957 and a MS from Indiana University. At Hanover College, Larry played basketball, football and track and was inducted into the Hanover College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. He was President and Treasurer of student council, as well as President and Treasurer of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While at Hanover, Larry attended the very first Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Conference in Estes Park, Colorado.
For many years, Larry attended Franklin Road Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. In later years, Larry was an active member of East 91st Street Christian Church. At East 91st, he was a member of the Mustard Seeds and served as a Greeter.
Larry was a beloved Accounting and Business teacher for over 40 years, and Coach for over 60 years, including years at Moores Hill, Aurora, and Warren Central High Schools. Larry was the head coach for several conference champions at Moores Hill and Aurora. At Warren Central he was a part of numerous State Championships in Football and Track & Field. Larry's talents were many; he loved all sports and enjoyed running, biking, and yoga. A beloved father, grandfather, community volunteer and friend, he also enjoyed spending summers with his siblings in Minnesota. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Martha, and sister Mary Sue. He is survived by his longtime love Sue; two sons, Reid (Cathy) and Scott (Barbara); brothers; Pete and Jim (Pam), sisters; Ann, Lynn, and Jo (Lenny); 5 grandchildren, Bryce (Skye), Ryan (Samantha), Shelby, Seth, Sarah, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held from 10AM to 1:45PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E 91st St., with a funeral service to begin at 2PM. Entombment will immediately follow at Washington Park East Cemetery, 10612 E. Washington St.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hanover College, East 91st St. Christian Church, Wheeler Mission Ministries or Gleaners Food Bank.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019