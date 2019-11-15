|
|
Lawrence Cookson
Naples - Lawrence U. Cookson, MD, passed away peacefully in The Chateau of Moorings Park in Naples, Florida on November 10, 2019. Lawrence was born in East Orange, New Jersey to the late Rhoda (UpJohn) and Leonard Theodore Cookson on November 28, 1935. After his family moved to Michigan, Lawrence attended Kalamazoo Central High School in 1953 and graduated from Harvard College in 1957 with an A.B. Degree. He then attended New York University to study medicine, graduating with a Medical Degree in Radiology. He moved to Indiana in to attend Indiana University in Indianapolis to complete his residency and became board certified in radiology in 1965. He was a member of the American Board of Radiology. Lawrence began his private practice in Indianapolis in 1967 where he remained until his retirement.
Lawrence was an Air Force Reserve veteran from 1962-1967. He married Sonja Eads on May 5th, 1971 and she survives. They have seven children; Lauren Hopewell, Elizabeth Yarger, Christine Schulthess, Shanin Cressy, Jeanine Cookson, Brian Cookson and Stephen Cookson all of whom survive; eleven grandchildren; and many other beloved family members.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cookson; his sister, Mary Von Schreiner; and a granddaughter, Sarah Schulthess.
Lawrence was an elder in The First Presbyterian Church of Bloomfield, IN and Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church of Naples, Florida.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Greene County Humane Society.
Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St., Bloomington, IN is entrusted with arrangements. Private burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019