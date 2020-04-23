|
|
Lawrence Douglas Kerrigan
Indianapolis - 87, of Indianapolis passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born in Atlantic Highlands, NJ and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, NJ and Monmouth College in West Long Branch, NJ. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. Larry spent his career working in the metal finishing industry as an engineer and successfully owned and operated his own company for 25 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by Ann, the love of his life and wife of 58 years, his son, Larry, and his beloved dog Kate who kept him company after Ann died in 2013. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Jay) DeGroot and Pam (Jeff) Weber, his six grandchildren, Matt (Lauren) Huff, Kristen (Erik) Motsenbocker, Brian (Vera) Huff, Lindsay (Greg) Gotwald, Michelle (Drew) Loftus, Chris Weber, and six great grandchildren, Samantha and Annie Gotwald, Fletcher and Oliver Huff, and Lilly and Claire Loftus. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226 where Larry and Ann were parishioners for over 40 years. Funeral Services will be held at Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank, NJ. Local arrangements were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020