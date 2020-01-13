|
|
Lawrence "Larry" E. Siegel
Carmel - Lawrence "Larry" E. Siegel,
95, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis to Nathan and Gertrude Siegel on November 6, 1924. After completing high school, Larry proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. Larry held various jobs, working in sales for Kiefer-Stewart, a wholesale Drug and Liquor Company and later in the wholesale meat business. Then he operated Larry's Bluko Car Wash until retirement. Larry kept busy in retirement working for Cardinal Health as a courier. He was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, American Legion Speedway 500 Post, Monument Masonic Lodge and Jewish War Veterans.
Larry is survived by his son, Nathan H. Siegel; and sister, Natalie Zukerman.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 16th at 2 PM in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020