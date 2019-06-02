|
|
Lawrence Fred "Larry" Nightingale
Trafalgar - Lawrence Fred "Larry" Nightingale 72, of Trafalgar, IN. passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 29, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to Edmund Fred Nightingale and Anna Mae (Donahue) Nightingale. He married Paula J. (Larsen) Nightingale on April 15, 1988 in Gatlinburg, TN., she survives. He was a graduate of Michigan Tech and a 1969 graduate of Western Michigan University. He started his professional career on January 1, 1970 with General Motors division of Allison Gas Turbine where he was involved in the test programs for all the major gas turbines since the 1970's including engines for truck, buses and boats. He was a senior experimental test engineer and previously held numerous positions as test engineering, supervisor, and staff engineer. At the time of his death, Larry held the position of Associate Fellow, Test and Measurement Capability, was an active participant in the TETWoG (Turbine Engine Testing Work Group) of the AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics) and was past chairman from 2006 till 2007. Larry spoke with numerous community groups, including Scientech, fostering interest in engineering and the aerospace industry. He was a member of the Edinburgh Masonic Lodge #100, Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine, and the Johnson County Shrine Club. Survivors include his wife Paula J. (Larsen) Nightingale of Trafalgar, IN., a son Joseph W. Kledzik and daughter in law Kris of Greenwood, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Nightingale. A celebration of Larry's life with a time of gathering and sharing will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2PM till 5PM at The Apple Works 8157 South 250 West Trafalgar, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to 2900 North Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.shrinershosptialsforchildren.org. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019