Lawrence J. Noling
Lawrence J. Noling, 89, of Leland, MI, and Indianapolis, IN passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home in Leland.
Larry was born on September 26, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Alfred Wells and Jean Luther Noling. He grew up in Golden Hill, attending Indianapolis public school #60, Park School, and Shortridge High School, where he met his first wife, Monica Lennox.
Larry earned a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College, graduating magna cum laude in 1952. While there, he was a Phi Beta Kappa, captain of the sailing team, and business manager of the campus newspaper. He served during the Korean conflict as a Staff Sergeant for three years, before returning to Indianapolis to work alongside his father at Hurty Peck & Co. He remained there for the rest of his career, overseeing its evolution from a small local business into a thriving multinational company, Universal Group, Ltd. He served as both chairman and CEO before his retirement in 1986.
He met his second wife, Molly Young, there, and enjoyed 45 happy years with her until her death in 2012. Other affiliations from his time in Indianapolis include Woodstock Club, Players Club, Skyline Club, and the Indianapolis Civic Theatre, where he was on the board of directors. He also served on the boards of numerous corporate entities.
Upon retirement, he split his time between Indianapolis, Leland, and Sanibel Island in Florida, before moving to Michigan full time. He was a former president and longtime member of both the Leland Country Club and the Leland Yacht Club. He also sat on the boards of both the Leland Community Library and Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear.
Larry is survived by his children, David Noling, Susan Pandorf, and Jamie May; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Molly, and his sister, Katherine.
When in Leland, he could often be found on the golf course. When asked how he wished to be remembered, he wrote, "he flew the flag every day and after forty years, he finally got his golf score under 100."
Interment of ashes will be private. A memorial service will be held in Leland, MI, during the summer of 2021.
Memorials may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy, P.O. Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654 or Friends of the Leland Township Library, PO Box 736, Leland, MI 49654.
