Lawrence Mark Henderson, Jr.Carmel - Mark, as he was commonly known, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1926 to Lawrence Mark and Mary Helen (Montgomery) Henderson. He wed Sue Anne Schell on March 17, 1951, and she preceded him in death. Mark is survived by sons, Jay William Henderson (Dena) and Daniel Lee Henderson (Sandy); grandchildren: Cody (Taylor), Cale (Erin) and Drew (Jess); and great-grandchildren: Elijah, Lucas and Cooper.In addition to Sue, Mark was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Richard Logan and Judith Henderson.There will be no services.