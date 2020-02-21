Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
1948 - 2020
Lawrence R. Taylor Obituary
Lawrence R. Taylor

Greenwood - Lawrence R. Taylor, 71, Greenwood, passed away February 20, 2020. Larry was born September 23, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late James Walter Taylor and Elsie Jean (Bell) Taylor DesJean. He married Janet (Hardesty) Taylor on February 5, 1966, and she survives. Larry graduated from Sacred Heart High School (Class of 1966) and IUPUI, where he studied computer science. He worked for Alverno at St. Francis Hospital and retired from Amdahl. Larry was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 3660, and Bible Study Fellowship. In his younger years, he enjoyed golf, racquetball, bowling, and hiking. Larry enjoyed Sanibel Island trips with Janet and baseball trips with Pat and Jim. He also thoroughly enjoyed being a grandpa to four wonderful granddaughters. Larry was an avid Colts fan and also enjoyed cheering on the Boilermakers. Friendships were important to him, and he looked forward to Alverno retiree gatherings, his weekly ROMEO's breakfast (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and his special Sunday morning breakfast gang. Larry will be remembered for his loyalty to his family, a strong work ethic, his love of joke-telling and his strength during his later years when his health declined. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janet; sons, Jim (Laurie) and Pat (Katheryne); siblings: Jeanne (Vern) Goedde, Steve (Janet), Phil (Theresa), Jeff (Carol) Taylor, Phil (Suzie), John (Cindy), Mark, Tom (Vicki), Matt (Julie) DesJean, Colette (John) Tellmann, Denise (Mike) Hunter and grandchildren: Lauren, Katelyn, Sophie and Margaret. He was preceded in by a brother, Robert "Bob" Taylor. Friends and family will gather Monday, February 24, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m., in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis, where morning prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
