Lawrence "Larry" Spicuzza



Indianapolis - Lawrence "Larry" Spicuzza was born on March 8, 1920 to the late Rosa (Mascari) and August Spicuzza, this Indianapolis native made his way in life by being part owner of a produce company, Ray & Mascari. They served the Indianapolis City Market and other markets from as far away as Chicago, Illinois and employed dozens of workers.



He was the oldest of 7 children, preceded in death by three brothers, Fr. Anthony Spicuzza (Annunciation Catholic Church), Gus (Betty) Spicuzza, and Paul (Maggie) Spicuzza and three surviving sisters, Josephine (Timothy) Healy, Anna Marie (Danny) Below, and Rosemary (David) Page. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Overcoming obstacles from birth, Larry was a true testament of the human spirit. He became stronger by working hard at his family's company, Spicuzza Co. which owned a stand at the Indianapolis City Market. Hauling 90 pound stalks of bananas in each hang up the stairs from the cellar, loading them off of trucks and taking them into the market stalls made him physically strong. Then at the end of the day, walking to downtown and back up to 12 miles most days with his buddies kept him happy socially. Other outside pursuits from young adulthood included dancing at the local dance hall, bowling, and going to the lake to fish. A strong, supportive, loving family was a big influence in his life along with his Italian immigrant heritage.



He has a long and happy marriage to Louise (Kiefer) and owned a home around the Garfield Park area. He was also very intelligent and thought of different ways to do things more efficiently. His latest residency was at St. Paul Hermitage, where he lived for many years. Under this caring environment, he enjoyed many folks there and was well loved.



Larry was someone that had the innate ability to lift others up with his keen sense of humor. Being a cradle Catholic, he had the sweetest demeanor and absolute faith in God.



Larry, we all love you and will miss you! May you rest in peace in God's loving arms!



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Larry's life at St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the Hermitage. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's honor to St. Paul Hermitage, LLC. Please visit www.orileyfuneralhome.com to order flowers or to leave an online condolence for Larry's family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 25, 2019