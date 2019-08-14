|
Lawton "Red" Connelly
New Palestine - 93, passed away August 12, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Red was born on August 31, 1925 in Andrews, SC.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 6-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 10am, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suburban Baptist Church or Franklin Road Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019