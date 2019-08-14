Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawton Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawton "Red" Connelly


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawton "Red" Connelly Obituary
Lawton "Red" Connelly

New Palestine - 93, passed away August 12, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Red was born on August 31, 1925 in Andrews, SC.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 6-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 10am, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suburban Baptist Church or Franklin Road Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now