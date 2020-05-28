L.E. Peterson



Indianapolis - L.E. (Pat/Pete) Peterson passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born in Warren, PA on February 19, 1925. He graduated from Warren High School in 1943 and was immediately drafted into the Army where he served 3 years in the Medical Corp. Upon discharge in 1946, he enrolled at Pennsylvania State University receiving a B.S. in 1949 and a M.S. in Microbiology in 1950. From Penn State he was employed by Eli Lilly & Co. where he worked in Antibiotic Development, Biological Development, and the last 20 years in Elanco Regulatory Services. He retired after 36 years in 1986.



Since 1962 he has been an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church serving in many capacities. He enjoyed music and joined the adult church choir in his local church at the age of 14. He continued singing the praises of the Lord in whatever church he belonged for his entire life.



He was a member and past president of The Service Club of Indianapolis, the Columbia Club, Contemporary Club, Riviera Club, McIlvanie-Kothe Post of the American Legion, and delivered Meals On Wheels for 13 years.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years Mary Ann, sons Steven (Tonda), Paul (Anne), and daughter Christine (Troy) Silvey, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.



He was a supporter of the Indianapolis Symphony, and the Indianapolis Opera. Memorial gifts can be directed to Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46220.



A private service will be held.









