Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
600 Simmons St.
Plainfield, IN
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
600 Simmons St.
Plainfield, IN
Lea (Taber) Shover

Lea (Taber) Shover Obituary
Lea (Taber) Shover

Mooresville - Lea Ann (Taber) Shover, 57, of Mooresville, was at home with her family on March 20, 2019 when she passed into the loving arms of the Lord.

The family is planning a celebration of life memorial service for Lea on Sunday, April 7th at 3:30 p.m. in Plainfield United Methodist Church, 600 Simmons St., Plainfield, IN 46168 with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m.

To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Lea, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
