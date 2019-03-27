|
|
Lea (Taber) Shover
Mooresville - Lea Ann (Taber) Shover, 57, of Mooresville, was at home with her family on March 20, 2019 when she passed into the loving arms of the Lord.
The family is planning a celebration of life memorial service for Lea on Sunday, April 7th at 3:30 p.m. in Plainfield United Methodist Church, 600 Simmons St., Plainfield, IN 46168 with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m.
To view full obituary, send a condolence to the family or share a story about Lea, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019