Leah Redish
Indianapolis - 93, passed away September 29, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey to the late Harry and Bessie (Epstein) Burack on February 4, 1927. Leah earned her Bachelor's Degree at Montclair state teacher's college in New Jersey, where she trained to be an English teacher, upholding the use of good grammar for the rest of her life.
She married her husband of 67 years, Charlie, and the couple moved to Indianapolis in 1954. Mrs. Redish, in addition to raising her two sons, enjoyed traveling, bowling, and playing bridge. She achieved the title of life master in bridge and always enjoyed a good game of cards or Mahjongg.
Leah also spent a lot of time and effort in helping Russian Jewish refugees settle in the Indianapolis area. She was a lover and contributor to the arts and enjoyed the symphony and the Museum of Art, where she volunteered for many years as a docent teaching visitors and schoolchildren. She will be remembered for her grace, elegance, love of entertaining, and her philanthropy.
She was member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation where she was active in Sisterhood. She also was the chairwoman of the Indianapolis Jewish Welfare Women's Division Campaign, where she created their first newsletter in 1980.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Gregory (Maureen) Redish and Dr. Martin (Jenny) Redish; and five grandsons, Clifford, David (Stephanie), Jake, Jeffrey, and Matthew Redish. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles H. Redish.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6th from 12 - 1 PM at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd. Private entombment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.