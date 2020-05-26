Leah (Lee) TomlinsonLeah (Lee) Tomlinson was born on January 14, 1927 to Edward and Olga Traugott. In 1945 she married Jerry Tomlinson. They were married for 69 years until Jerry passed away in 2015. Lee worked at the phone company in Lafayette, Indiana, while Jerry completed his engineering degree at Purdue University following WWII. Lee and Jerry had two daughters and lived in Speedway, Indiana for most of their lives. Lee loved entertaining, cooking for others, being a matchmaker, and playing practical jokes on her friends. Lee also loved drinking Coca Cola and always offered it to friends that came to the house. Lee and Jerry were members of Speedway Christian Church. Lee retired from Sears, where she worked in the men's department at Lafayette Square Mall for over twenty years.In addition to her husband, Leah was pre-deceased by her older daughter, Francie, as well as her parents, and two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Jerry) Layne, grandchildren Craig (Julie) Pittman, Matthew (Amanda) Pittman, Tara (Brenton Hamilton) Layne, Tiffany (Chad) Furman, three great granddaughters, one great grandson, nieces and nephews, and friends she has adopted as her own. Family and friends will miss her fun sense of humor. A private memorial service will be held by the family. If you would like to do something in remembrance of Lee, perform an act of kindness…and perhaps a practical joke as well.A special thank you is extended to the staff of Hickory Hall at Hoosier Village for taking wonderful care of Lee for the last few years of her life.