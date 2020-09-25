1/1
Leanore G. "Lee" Cox
Leanore G. "Lee" Cox

Greenwood - Leanore G. "Lee" Cox, 82, formerly of Greenwood, passed away on September 24, 2020. Survivors include her son, Britt (Lynda) Dickinson; granddaughters, Rachel Dickinson and Amanda (Chris) Mulryan; great granddaughters, Lydia and Christabal; her sister, Angela Kriese; step children, LuAnne, Anita, Julie, David, John, and Susan; a host of friends and extended family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd, Indianapolis. Cremation will follow the celebration of mass, and inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
