Leanore G. "Lee" Cox
Greenwood - Leanore G. "Lee" Cox, 82, formerly of Greenwood, passed away on September 24, 2020. Survivors include her son, Britt (Lynda) Dickinson; granddaughters, Rachel Dickinson and Amanda (Chris) Mulryan; great granddaughters, Lydia and Christabal; her sister, Angela Kriese; step children, LuAnne, Anita, Julie, David, John, and Susan; a host of friends and extended family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd, Indianapolis. Cremation will follow the celebration of mass, and inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
