Leda F. Scott
Leda Faye Scott, 82 of Indianapolis, passed away April 23, 2020. Born in Jamestown, KY, on September 18th, 1937, she was the daughter of Garland Green Pierce and Floy Ellen (Beck) Pierce. On September 18, 1960 she married The Late Billy R. Scott and they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage. She retired from Chase Bank (formerly known as Indiana National Bank) after 22 years of loyal service. In her retirement she kept busy working as a ¨Demo Lady¨ at Sam's Club for 10 years.
Leda is survived by: Her brother Donald and his wife Carole Pierce; and Daughters,Vicki Edwards, Deborah Reagan, Diane Limbach, Lisa Doss, Rhonda Sipes and Jamie Vibbert;11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed terribly.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020