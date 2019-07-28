|
Lee Ann Gray
Noblesville - Lee Ann Gray, 59 of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lee was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Wayne D. and Judith A. Gilbert of Medora; sister, Brenda L. Gore (Bob); nephew, Ian Gray-Shultz; nieces, Dana Shephard-Shultz, Caroline Bradford (Marquise), Elizabeth Gore and Grace Gore; great niece, Peyton Bradford, and special companion, Peter Browning. She was the widow of Scott W. Gray. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with funeral service at 1:00pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019