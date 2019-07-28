Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Ann Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Ann Gray Obituary
Lee Ann Gray

Noblesville - Lee Ann Gray, 59 of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lee was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Wayne D. and Judith A. Gilbert of Medora; sister, Brenda L. Gore (Bob); nephew, Ian Gray-Shultz; nieces, Dana Shephard-Shultz, Caroline Bradford (Marquise), Elizabeth Gore and Grace Gore; great niece, Peyton Bradford, and special companion, Peter Browning. She was the widow of Scott W. Gray. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with funeral service at 1:00pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now