Lee O. Ellis, Jr



Indianapolis - Lee was Honorably discharged from the U.S.Army. There will be a private family visitation on May 13, 2020 at Ellis Mortuary. Survivors, wife, Harriett; son, Damon; daughters, Dana, Nina; 3 stepchildren, Antonio, Benigno, Tiana, siblings, Gerald, Timothy, Anthony, Jacqueline, Sharon, Gwendolyn.









