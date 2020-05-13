Leeland Mills Thomas
Leeland Mills Thomas, 67, Indianapolis, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. On Friday, May 15, there will be drive-through visitation from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.