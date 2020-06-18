Leetta G. Hunter



New Palestine - Leetta G. (Goode) Hunter, age 78, passed away March 28, 2020. She was born in Adair County, Kentucky on June 30, 1941 to Clarence James and Nellie Eunice (Taylor) Goode. She graduated from Milroy High School in 1959 and received her business degree from Indiana Central in 1962. Leetta married the love of her life, William Ray Hunter on November 30, 1963 at Emerson Avenue Baptist Church Indianapolis.



She worked for Macy's in Indianapolis as a sales associate for 22 years before retiring in November 2009. Leetta was a member of the Indiana Extension Homemakers (Kids & Kettles and Friendly Neighbors) for 46 years. She attended Community Christian Church. Leetta worked for Western Electric in Indianapolis for 9 years and was the owner and director of Kiddie Korner Preschool in New Palestine for 22 years. Leetta would always send cards and notes to many friends and family. Her nephew once said "If you sneezed, you got a card from Leetta!" She enjoyed reading, attending Bible study classes, crossword puzzles, and gardening. She loved talking on the phone with her family and friends. She enjoyed lunches with the church chicks and class of '59 friends. Leetta was a friend to all she met, and was a very happy person with a permanent smile. Of all these things, she cherished being a mother and grandmother.



Leetta is survived by her husband, William Hunter of New Palestine; children, Brian (Shellie) Hunter of Noblesville and Cheryl White of Fishers; grandchildren, Garrett M. Hunter, Tyler S. White, and Conner J. Hunter; siblings, Terry (Robbie) Goode of Fountaintown, Margorie Clark of Morristown, and Vickie (Greg) Ramsey of Charlottesville; brother-in-law, Robert Hunter; and dear friends, Shirley (David) Humphrey of Shelbyville and Myra Howell of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Nellie Goode; brother, Nelson E. Goode; brother-in-law, Kim Clark; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Hamilton) Hunter; sister-in-law, Sonja Hunter; and father-in-law, William Roy Hunter.



Due to COVID-19 services were private, but the family is holding a celebration of life service on Saturday, June 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. with a gathering from 2-4 p.m. at Community Christian Church in New Palestine. Burial took place at New Palestine Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Community Christian Church, 3123 S. 500 W., New Palestine, IN 46163.



Arrangements by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.









