New Palestine - Leetta G. (Goode) Hunter, age 78, passed away March 28, 2020. A celebration of life service on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 4p.m. with a gathering from 2-4p.m. at Community Christian Church-New Palestine. Burial took place at New Palestine Cemetery. Arrangements by Erlewein Mortuary-Greenfield.









