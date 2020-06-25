Leetta G. Hunter
Leetta G. Hunter

New Palestine - Leetta G. (Goode) Hunter, age 78, passed away March 28, 2020. A celebration of life service on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 4p.m. with a gathering from 2-4p.m. at Community Christian Church-New Palestine. Burial took place at New Palestine Cemetery. Arrangements by Erlewein Mortuary-Greenfield.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Community Christian Church
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
