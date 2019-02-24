Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park
Indianapolis - Lela E. Cunningham, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on August 30, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Benjamin and Clara Newton. Lela was a caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and family was always her top priority.

She leaves behind her children, Terry Boggs (Terry), Tracy Cunningham (Diana), Tami Steele (Scott), Bruce Cunningham, and Patty Cunningham; 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Joseph R. Cunningham Sr., and son, Joseph R. Cunningham Jr.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 11:00am-2:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
