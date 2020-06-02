Lelanetta Ward
Lafayette - Lelanetta Ward, 67, of Lafayette, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., June 6, 2020 at Greater Macedonia COGIC (100 Murphy St., Lafayette, IN) with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis. Complete obituary on www.fisher funeralchapel.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.