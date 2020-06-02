Lelanetta Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lelanetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelanetta Ward

Lafayette - Lelanetta Ward, 67, of Lafayette, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., June 6, 2020 at Greater Macedonia COGIC (100 Murphy St., Lafayette, IN) with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis. Complete obituary on www.fisher funeralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Greater Macedonia COGIC
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:30 AM
Greater Macedonia COGIC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved