Leo Paul Clephane
Leo Paul Clephane, 85, peacefully passed from this life on Saturday, August 1,2020, at Life's Journey Hospice in Avon, Indiana. He was born December 22, 1934 to Ralph Vernon and Mary Elizabeth (Collins) Clephane.
Leo worked for Chrysler/Mopar, retiring in 1988. He served his country in the US Army from 1954-1958, 3rd Armor Division, Germany. He was a member of the United Autoworkers (UAW), the VFW in Clay City, Indiana, and the American Legion in Coal City, Indiana where he served as Commander for many years.
Leo had a love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He was most proud of his "farm" in Owen County, which he and his wife Betty built together during their 50 year marriage. He loved the Lord and going to church, and was particularly fond of bible study. Leo was always someone you could count on, a generous and patient man, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, "favorite" uncle of some 30 plus nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his daughter Paula (Mark) Oliphant; son, Dana Clephane; granddaughters, Serina Clephane and Sarah (David) Sweazy; two adored great-grandchildren, Natalie Jane and Benjamin Ezekiel Sweazy; brother, Gary, and sister Thesa (Kevin) Strausser.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, loving and devoted wife, Betty Jane (Oliphant) Clephane, brothers, Ted, Marion, Carl David, Donald, and daughter-in-law, Janette (Young) Clephane.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made by check to New Palestine United Church, 15 E Main Street, New Palestine, IN 46163, to be placed into a 529 college savings plan for his great-grandchildren.
