|
|
Leo Ray Hood Jr.
Indianapolis - Leo Ray Hood Jr., 94, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1925 in Portsmouth, OH. He graduated from Walnut Hill High School (Cincinnati, OH) in 1942. He obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1948.
Ray was drafted into the Army in August 1945. His highest rank was Staff Sergeant. He was with the 7th Army of the WWII European Theater and stationed in Germany. He was a surgical technician in the Medical Detachment 69th Replacement Battalion.
He was married to his first wife Bobbie Messer on February 5, 1949 until her death in 2001, together they had 3 children.
His 1st job as an Engineer was at H.C. Nutting Co. (Ohio) for 10 years. He then worked 7 yrs for Republic Steel (Ohio) and relocated to (West Virginia) and later moved to Indiana in 1960. He worked 10 years at Plibrico (IN); 10 years at Gemco where he was the Vice President of the company. He retired from Kennedy Tank in 1985.
Ray was a Shriner and was a member of the Melrose Lodge No. 671. He was a former member of the Riviera Club. He attended Northview Church (Carmel Campus).
Ray met his current wife Donna Chan on March 28, 2003 and had been together since. They tied the knot on March 18, 2017.
He was an avid contract bridge player. He loved to listen to opera & classical music. He enjoyed reading and taking walks. He was doing 5Ks with Donna until he was 90! He loved animals especially cats & horses; often attending horse races. He also enjoyed going to Starbucks in the mornings on the weekend.
Ray was a very optimistic person, always cheerful, caring, loving and kind. He was smart, funny and clear minded up to the day he passed.
Surviving is his wife Donna Chan-Hood (Indianapolis). Daughter; Dona Cassandra "Sandy" (Terry) Swick, Huntersville, NC. Father & Mother-in-law Pak Fai (Pandora) Chan Indianapolis. Indianapolis; Grandchildren; Rhonda Moran, Hope Moran (Chad Tucker), J. Hunter (Katelyn) Swick; all from Charlotte & Huntersville, NC; Jamie (Karen) Hood, Noblesville, Jessica Hood, Indianapolis; and Tony Hood, Georgetown, IN. Great-Grandchildren; Alexa Hood, Cassandra and Hunter Swick and Lucas Castillo. Sister-in-law Ming (Oliver) Hong, Columbus, OH and the newest member, nephew; Elliott Hong. Many extended relatives in Toronto Canada.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Leo Ray Hood Sr. and Audrey Maxine Hood; Wife Bobbie Hood; sons Donald Christopher "Toby" and Geoffrey Hood; Grandson Erik Moran.
Visitation will be from 11a.m.-1p.m. on Monday. December 9, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 1pm. Military Burial Rights and internment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019