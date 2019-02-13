Leon Calderon



Indianapolis -



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Leon was a life-long resident of Indianapolis, born on April 25, 1928 to Joseph and Pauline Calderon, he was a graduate of Manual High School. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.



Leon spent his career in the construction business, most recently serving as co-owner of C&C Remodeling with his late brother, Herman Calderon.



Leon was an active member of the Sephardic Jewish community and was a past president of Etz Chaim Congregation. He is a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores "Dee" Calderon, his children, Paulette (David) Lumley, Marcia (Mark) Nigh, Jay Calderon and Esther (David) Grisham; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionville, IN 46077. Burial will follow in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation North Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and family to gather with them for a memorial service and a meal of condolence at the funeral home from 12-4:00PM



Memorial contributions may be made to Hooverwood Nursing Home's Employee Fund: 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 13, 2019