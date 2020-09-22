1/1
Deacon Leon M. Nowlin Sr.
Deacon Leon M. Nowlin, Sr.

Indianapolis - Deacon Leon M. Nowlin, Sr., 58, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was employed at Allison Transmission for 23 years and Navistar for 10 years. He also worked with the Minority Engineering Advancement Program (MEAP) at IUPUI. He was a member of Hope Worship Center COGIC. He leaves behind his loving wife, Vickie Nowlin; children, Leon, Jr., Lauren, Lindsey, and Lance Nowlin; parents, Willie Nowlin, Jr. and Sarah Deas Nowlin; aunt, Ivey Staley; siblings, Brenda Nowlin Aikens (Zeke), Andre and Kervin Nowlin, and Sharon Nowlin Harvey (Keith). The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. at Hope Worship Center COGIC. Interment at Washington Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leon Nowlin Memorial Fund through Givelify or mail to P.O. Box 361282 Indianapolis, IN 46236.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hope Worship Center COGIC
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hope Worship Center COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
