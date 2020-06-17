Leon Whitt
1922 - 2020
Leon Whitt

Danville - Leon Whitt, 97, of Danville, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1922 in Indianapolis to the late Bennett and Irene Whitt. Leon was an United States Army veteran and served in WWII. He was the owner of Whitt Construction for 42 years retiring in 1990. Leon was a farmer at heart and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Whitt; daughter, Anna Lisa Whitt; sister, Margaret; great grandchild, Emma Elizabeth Whitt. Graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Sherri) and Dale (Brenda) Whitt; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
