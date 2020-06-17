Leon Whitt
Danville - Leon Whitt, 97, of Danville, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1922 in Indianapolis to the late Bennett and Irene Whitt. Leon was an United States Army veteran and served in WWII. He was the owner of Whitt Construction for 42 years retiring in 1990. Leon was a farmer at heart and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Whitt; daughter, Anna Lisa Whitt; sister, Margaret; great grandchild, Emma Elizabeth Whitt. Graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Sherri) and Dale (Brenda) Whitt; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.