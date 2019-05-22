|
Leona E. Bennett
Indianapolis - Leona E. Bennett, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 20, 2019 at the age of 99. Leona was born in Holton, IN on March 19, 1920 the daughter of John Jacob and Cordia (Sporleder) Harrell. She was a 1939 graduate of New Marion High School. During her career, she worked as an office worker with Indianapolis Power & Light.
Leona was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church and the White Cross. She was an avid gardener and loved golfing- achieving 2 hole-in-ones in her eighties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce O. Bennett; parents, John and Cordia; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her children: Robert B. (Sandy) Bennett, Diana L. Bennett and Gerald L. (Rebecca) Bennett; grandchildren, Stephanie Bennett and Nathan Bennett; and many extended family members and friends.
Calling: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fri., May 24, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple. Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. on Sat., May 25th at Meridian Street United Methodist Church, 5500 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. Reception to follow in the church parlor. Entombment: Washington Park North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019